Manipur violence probe panel meets CM, hears displaced families
Panel will probe the causes of the violence, reconstruct key events and examine possible administrative lapses
The Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur has stepped up its fact-finding efforts, with its members visiting relief camps, interacting with displaced families and reviewing ground conditions across violence-hit districts during a three-day visit to the state.
The three-member panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge justice B.S. Chauhan, met chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and briefed him on the purpose and progress of its visit.
According to officials, the commission visited relief camps housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal West and Imphal East districts between 29 and 31 May.
As part of the outreach, the inquiry team inspected the prefabricated relief camp at Torbung in Churachandpur district and interacted directly with families displaced by the Meitei-Kuki ethnic conflict.
Camp residents shared first-hand accounts of displacement, insecurity, loss of livelihoods and the challenges of rebuilding their lives after the violence.
The affected families also conveyed their concerns regarding rehabilitation, security arrangements and government support, providing the commission with an opportunity to assess conditions on the ground and hear grievances directly from victims.
Officials said the field visit forms part of the panel's efforts to gather first-hand evidence and ensure the inquiry reflects the experiences of communities affected across both the hill and valley regions of the state.
The commission comprises justice B.S. Chauhan as chairman, along with retired IAS officer Himanshu Sekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar as members.
The inquiry panel is tasked with examining the causes of the ethnic unrest, reconstructing the sequence of events that led to the violence, identifying any administrative lapses and assessing factors that contributed to the escalation of the conflict.
It has also been mandated to recommend measures aimed at preventing a recurrence of such violence, restoring public confidence and facilitating long-term peace and normalcy in the state.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the commission's tenure, with the deadline for submission of its final report now pushed to 20 November 2026.
The panel, initially headed by former Gauhati High Court chief justice Ajai Lamba, is currently led by justice Chauhan and has been conducting hearings, recording testimonies and collecting evidence from stakeholders and affected communities since its formation in June 2023.
Officials said the latest visit is expected to strengthen the Commission's understanding of the humanitarian impact of the conflict and help shape its final recommendations on accountability, rehabilitation and peace-building in Manipur.
With IANS inputs
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