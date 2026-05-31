Manipur violence probe panel meets CM, hears displaced families

The Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur has stepped up its fact-finding efforts, with its members visiting relief camps, interacting with displaced families and reviewing ground conditions across violence-hit districts during a three-day visit to the state.

The three-member panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge justice B.S. Chauhan, met chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and briefed him on the purpose and progress of its visit.

According to officials, the commission visited relief camps housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal West and Imphal East districts between 29 and 31 May.

As part of the outreach, the inquiry team inspected the prefabricated relief camp at Torbung in Churachandpur district and interacted directly with families displaced by the Meitei-Kuki ethnic conflict.

Camp residents shared first-hand accounts of displacement, insecurity, loss of livelihoods and the challenges of rebuilding their lives after the violence.