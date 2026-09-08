Manipuri musician beaten to death over noise outside Delhi flat; 8 held

A PCR call regarding the assault was received at the Sunlight Colony police station. A preliminary inquiry found that Singh had objected to the group creating a nuisance outside his residence. He was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows during the confrontation.

Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the assault and Singh’s death.

Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, had lived in Kilokari village for several years. He was a prominent musician from Manipur and had been associated with bands there before moving to Delhi, where he later worked as a music teacher. He was the son of noted classical vocalist Chongtham Kamala Devi.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), described Singh as a “respected Manipuri musician” and termed his death a “senseless act of violence”. The students’ body called for a swift, fair and thorough investigation and urged authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

The incident has triggered concern among members of the Northeast community, with some raising questions over a possible racial motive. Police, however, have said that no racial motive has been established so far and that the investigation into the motive and circumstances of the assault is continuing.

The accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.