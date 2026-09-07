PM silences critics with insults: Rahul Gandhi after Delhi building collapse

He criticised the government’s recurring pattern of neglect, pointing out the absence of preventive measures before tragedies, grandstanding after they occur, and blaming low-level officers while the real culprits go free. Gandhi highlighted that the Satya Niketan collapse is not an isolated incident; in the last four months, six people died in a similar disaster in Saidulajab, and 22 lives were lost in a fire in Hauz Rani.

Gandhi condemned the handling of these incidents, saying lives and aspirations get buried under rubble without genuine action. He accused the prime minister of resorting to derogatory remarks such as dimagi Naxal and naraaz phoopha to shame and defame anyone seeking accountability.

Further, Gandhi criticised the government for focusing on global image while ignoring real problems. With a "triple-engine" government in place, he asked what excuses remain for this helplessness, concluding it stems from a lack of intent, which leads to no accountability.

His remarks follow the tragic collapse of a five-storey building near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday, which claimed seven lives.