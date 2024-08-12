Manish Sisodia to hold padyatra, interact with Delhiites on 14 August

Nearly 18 months after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will hold a 'padyatra' on 14 August, during which he will also interact with the people of the national capital, said party's general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Pathak told reporters that after meeting senior AAP leaders on Sunday, Sisodia is going to hold a meeting with the party MLAs in Delhi on Monday. He will later meet party councillors on Tuesday.

The AAP has currently left the decision to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to decide whether Sisodia will again be a part of the Delhi government or what position he will be given.

The AAP convenor has been lodged in Tihar Jail for the last several months in connection with the excise policy case.