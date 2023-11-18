Manish Tewari hails Punjab and Haryana HC decision on 75% quota in private sector

A day after Haryana and Punjab High Court quashed a 2020 Haryana government law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to locals, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said it is in keeping with the "spirit of the Constitution" and that the division bench upheld the essence of Constitutionalism that equality is the rule and reservation an exception.

In a post on X, Tewari, who is also a Lok Sabha MP said, "The decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court striking down the illegal, arbitrary and capricious legislation — Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 is in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution."

The Congress leader said, "The division bench of Justice Sandhawalia and Jeewan have upheld the essence of Constitutionalism that equality is the rule and reservation the exception."

"In fact, all reservations in excess of the Golden Mean of 5O per cent laid down by 9 Judges in Re Indra Sawhney are violative of the Constitution. Great nations cannot be built by giving the principles of Equality and merit a complete pass," he said.