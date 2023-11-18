Haryana: HC quashes state govt act offering 75% quota for residents in private jobs

In a setback to the Manohar Lal Khattar government, its law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to residents of the state was quashed on Friday by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which declared it "unconstitutional".

Justices GS Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan also held the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 "ultra vires" (outside of or without the requisite authority), and said it will become "ineffective from the date it came into force".

Senior advocate Akshay Bhan, the counsel for one of the petitioners, said the bench quashed the complete act, and said it was argued by the petitioners that the act violated articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

In its 83-page judgement, the court said, "We are of the considered opinion that the writ petitions are liable to be allowed and The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is held to be unconstitutional and violative of Part III of the Constitution of India and is accordingly held ultravires and the same is ineffective from the date it came into force."

The court had admitted multiple petitions against the act that came into effect from 15 January 2022 and provided 75 per cent reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state, covering jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages up to Rs 30,000.