Manoj Jha's lecture at DU cancelled, says will write to PM

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday claimed that his lecture in Delhi University has been cancelled due to unknown reasons, and said that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to highlight the issue.

Jha, who is also a Professor at Delhi University said, "Whatever is happening is not as per the rules and regulations. On August 18, I received a letter that I have to give a lecture on September 4. And today I received an email saying that your lecture has been cancelled due to unknown reasons."

He said, "This is my university, here I am a professor, I have studied here and here I teach, despite this who is getting offended?