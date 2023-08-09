Manoj Tiwary: The minister ready to take a fresh guard again

While Indian politics is not exactly a stranger to well known cricketers joining the arena, there have been no precedents of an active minister playing first class cricket with flair. Manoj Tiwary, who created a stir this week by retiring from all forms of cricket but then doing a U-turn on it on Tuesday, has been the founding member of such a club.

A former India batter and now the Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, the 37-year-old led his state to a runners-up finish in the last Ranji Trophy final earlier this year. The ultimate symbol of supremacy in red ball cricket in the country, the Ranji title has remained a case of so-year-yet-so-far for Tiwary, who ended on the wrong side in as many as four finals.

The last one, billed as his last hurrah, saw Bengal capitulating to Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens. After taking to social media to announce his retirement, Tiwary was back at his familiar turf at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) headquarters on Tuesday, pledging another season for Bengal in red ball cricket only (read: Ranji Trophy). ‘’I regret that I had taken a hasty decision earlier, keeping my teammates and the state association in the dark,’’ said Tiwary, who played 12 One-day Internationals and three T20Is between 2008 and 2015 in an international career plagued by ill-timed injuries and selection woes.