Tilak Varma, another bright spot from the assemblyline

If young Yashasvi Jaiswal had caught the imagination of the Indian cricket fans during the two-Test series against the West Indies, it’s Tilak Varma who is doing so on his international debut in the T20 series. Yes, India were found wanting in the first two of the ongoing five-match series and now trail it 2-0, but Varma had certainly proved to be the silver lining in this part of the campaign.

After a blazing 39 in the first game a few days back, the 20-year-old went on to become the youngest Indian to score a fifty in T20 Internationals when he cruised to an effortless 51 off 41 deliveries. Tilak, who hails from Hyderabad, seemed to have carried on his IPL form as he scooped, swept and heaved the ball to all parts of the park against a mingy Caribbean attack.

It’s not everyday that a young batter hits his first runs in the international cricket with two back-to-back sixes, but that’s precisely what he did in his debut game – vindicating the team management’s faith in him to send him at number four. ‘’From childhood, it has been my goal to win India the World Cup. In my mind, I always think about ways how to win the World Cup. I keep visualising every day that I will go and bat at this number and win the cup,’’ Tilak said after his debut innings.