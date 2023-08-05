The Hundred: In its third year, but struggling to find its feet

The third edition of The Hundred, the franchise cricket tournament for men and women in England, got underway with much fanfare earlier this week — though not without the clouds of doubt about its future. The financial viability of such a tournament, which features eight men's and women’s teams, along with the scheduling, has come under severe scrutiny.

There is no lack of ‘ammo’ in the unique concept which sees the cream of England stars in the fray in tandem with the top guns in women’s cricket, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did its bit by allowing their marquee names to be a part of the draft picks. Four of them — Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh are in action this year — even though the overseas T20 leagues are still off-limits for their men’s active players.

Approximately 14.1 million viewers watched the second edition in 2022, which showed a marginal dip, while the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is banking heavily on a tie-up with Sky Sports as the official broadcaster till 2028. However, a report released by Fanos Hira, the Worcestershire chairman earlier this year concluded that The Hundred has made a $9 million loss to date — a figure that has been disputed by the ECB.