Ashes 2023: Of Bazball, Lyon on one leg and Test cricket’s high noon

It’s difficult to remember as to when was the last time a Test series ended with such a befitting scoreline. A 2-2 finish, which could have been 3-2 in favour of England but for the rain-marred draw at the Old Trafford, elevated Ashes 2023 to one of the most competitive ones in recent memory.

The phrase ‘moral victory’ may not hold much sense in professional sport anymore, but England can certainly claim this one after their series-levelling win at The Oval on Monday night. One is not talking about the controversial run out of Jonny Bairstow by the Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey (for it was within the laws of the game) or rains ‘saving’ Australia in the fourth Test (vagaries of nature), but it was simply England’s courage of conviction which deserve the kudos.

The Bazball cricket, much like when Brendon McCullum first implemented it for the Black Caps, depended a lot on the team’s leader and in Ben Stokes — England had found their man. Australia, on the other hand, played within their limitations and were often a bit predictable as it turned to be a battle of contrasting styles.

Here are our five takeaways from the series as Australia retained the urn: