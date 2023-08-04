Mohammedan Sporting: All set for a return to the big league

The exploits of the Big Three of the City of Joy had been synonymous with its football folklore for well over a century. The black-and-white shirts of Mohammedan Sporting were as famous — and steeped in history — as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as they continued to hold sway over the club football scene of India till the beginning of the new millennium.

Things started going downhill for Sporting, which became the first Indian club in 1934 to win the Calcutta League, as they could not cope with the rising overheads to run a professional outfit. There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after nearly two decades, which has seen them suffer demotions in local and I-Leagues along with the decision to disband the senior team once in 2014.

It’s for the third year in a row that they are eyeing the CFL (Calcutta Football League) this season, which will ensure their participation in the I-League as one of the title contenders — even though their ultimate goal is to be a part of the premier Indian Super League (ISL). The club’s association with Bunkerhill, a leading sports management company, is showing the results while the current management has delivered in giving a major facelift to their tent and ancillary facilities.