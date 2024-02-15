Maharashtra: Safe house offers refuge to inter-faith, inter-caste couples

In a move to safeguard personal freedoms and protect individuals against societal discrimination, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), established by the late rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, has unveiled a safe house in Satara district.

The newly established facility, aimed at providing refuge to inter-caste and inter-religious couples, marks a significant step in combating challenges faced by couples who choose to defy traditional norms. Led by MANS president Dr Hamid Dabholkar, the initiative underscores a critical need for safe havens amidst growing opposition to such unions.

In a recent press release, MANS addressed a concerning trend observed in states like Punjab and Haryana, where inter-caste couples often face fatal consequences for defying societal norms and marrying outside their caste. Tragically, many such couples lose their lives owing to societal pressures and retaliatory actions from relatives.

To address this alarming issue, governments in these states have been operating safe houses to protect such couples. Drawing inspiration from these initiatives, MANS has established a similar safe house in Satara, modelled on those successful programmes. The necessity for such intervention becomes apparent as newlywed couples frequently face threats, preventing them from visiting their native villages. Some even fall victim to physical violence or murder at the hands of vengeful relatives who feel their status has been tarnished.

The safe house, constructed on land owned by MANS activist Shankar Kanse and spearheaded by Dr Dabholkar, aims to provide a haven for these vulnerable couples. The Adhar Sanstha, a social organisation, is tasked with overseeing the programme, ensuring the safety and shelter of newlyweds.