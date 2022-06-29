Manu Punjabi reveals receiving Moosewala-type death threat

He tweeted, "I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivastav Ji @jaipur_police to provide me security and find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful"



As per the reports the Chitrakoot police arrested a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Manu Punjabi asking him to pay Rs 10 lakh. He claimed that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The arrest was made from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor area. Richa Tomar, deputy commissioner of police, has begun an investigation.