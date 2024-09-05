Many contractual staff have criminal cases: Railway board

Crime data suggests that contractual staff have been found to be involved in a large number of cases of molestation and theft of passengers’ belongings and railway property, so their pre-employment police verification should be mandatory, the Railway Board has said.

The board said that on checking the records, it has been found that police verification was not done in many of these cases.

In a circular addressed to the general managers of all 17 railway zones and the chairman and managing director of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the board said, “Security (Crime) data has highlighted that several incidents have been reported over IR (Indian Railway) wherein contractual staff have been found to be involved in a large number of cases of theft of passengers’ belongings, molestation, theft of railway property etc.”