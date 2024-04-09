Can’t escape liability to pay for security costs, SC to Gautam Navlakha

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 April, said activist Gautam Navlakha cannot escape the liability of paying Rs 1.64 crore towards expenses for the Maharashtra government making available police personnel for his security during his house arrest, as he himself had requested the house arrest.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a bench of justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti that Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is required to make a payment of Rs 1.64 crore towards expenses for security.

"If you have sought for it, you have to pay," the bench told the counsel representing Navlakha.

"The liability, you know, you can't escape because you asked for it (house arrest)," the apex court observed.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) S V Raju, representing the NIA, said Rs 1.64 crore is due and 70-year-old Navlakha has to make the payment for the security provided during his house arrest.

Terming the order of house arrest as "unusual", Raju said a large number of police personnel have been deployed round-the-clock for security during his house arrest.

The counsel representing Navlakha said there is no difficulty in paying per se but the issue was with respect to calculation.