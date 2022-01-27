Maoists trigger blast on railway track in J'khand, train services disrupted

A portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's Giridih district was damaged due to a blast that was triggered by suspected members of banned CPI (Maoist) in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Train services on the Howrah-New Delhi route were disrupted for around six hours after the explosion, RPF Dhanbad Senior Commandant Hemant Kumar said.

"A rail track between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh stations was damaged in the blast that was triggered by the Maoists," he said.