Maratha quota: Shinde committee gets extension till 30 April

The Maharashtra government has given extension till 30 April to the Sandeep Shinde committee, to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community.

The committee was formed on 7 September, 2023.

In response to quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates (so that they can avail of OBC quota), the government had said those Marathas who can produce old records where they or their ancestors are identified as Kunbi-Maratha shall be issued such certificates.

A Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday, 13 March said the committee will require two more months as it has to visit Hyderabad to obtain Nizam-era records and also check the archaeological records in Maharashtra.

A bill granting 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community members in government jobs and education was passed in a special session of the state legislature last month.

Some persons have filed petitions in the Bombay High Court seeking an interim stay on the Maharashtra government’s move.