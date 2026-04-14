Marathi to be mandatory for taxi and rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra from 1 May

Pratap Sarnaik, Maharashtra’s Transport Minister, has announced that from 1 May, all licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state will be required to read and write Marathi, with non-compliance leading to cancellation of licences.

The directive, set to come into force on Maharashtra Day, will be enforced through a statewide inspection drive conducted by the Motor Transport Department across its 59 regional and sub-regional offices. Authorities will verify whether drivers possess basic proficiency in Marathi, including reading and writing skills.

Sarnaik said the rule is not new, noting that knowledge of the local language has long been a requirement for obtaining commercial driving licences. However, complaints—particularly from cities such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur—have highlighted that many drivers are unable or unwilling to communicate in Marathi.

“It is the responsibility of anyone conducting business in a state to learn and respect its language,” the minister said, adding that strict action would also be taken against transport officials found issuing licences without properly verifying language proficiency.