Margaret Alva appeals to all MPs to vote without fear, political pressure

Ahead of the August 6 vice presidential election, Opposition's joint candidate Margaret Alva on Thursday appealed to all MPs to vote without fear or political pressure for the "best suited" candidate.

In a video appeal, she claimed she is the "best candidate" as she has the experience and will work impartially from the chair, besides committing herself to forge consensus on issues of national importance.

"I appeal to each member of Parliament to vote for me in the election on August 6 without any fear. For, truly there is nothing to fear but fear itself.

"With your support if elected Vice President, I commit myself to forge consensus on issues of national importance and to work with you - respected members to restore the glory of Parliament," she said.

"My video message, to Members of Parliament, across party lines. The VP election on August 6th is not subject to party whip and is by secret ballot. MPs are expected to vote without fear, or political pressure, for the candidate they believe is best suited for this critical office," she also tweeted while sharing her video message.