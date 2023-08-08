Marijuana plantation found on Gujarat University hostel campus

Months after the discovery of marijuana plantation at Marwadi University in Rajkot, another cannabis plantation has been discovered, this time on the hostel campus of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, adding to the growing concerns about drug usage among students.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) were the ones who stumbled upon the marijuana plants during a routine inspection. However, the official confirmation regarding the nature of the plants will come only after conducting the necessary tests.

The marijuana plants were found near D Block within the Gujarat University hostel campus. Two distinct plants were found, one measuring 6.5 feet and the other 5.5 feet in height. Authorities are suspecting the presence of several other plants in the vicinity.