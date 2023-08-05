Marital status cannot take away woman’s identity: Madras HC on widows’ right to enter temple

The Madras High Court has said a woman by herself has a status and an identity, and that cannot be taken away depending on her marital status.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh made the observation while hearing a petition filed by a widow, P. Thangamani, who was prevented from entering Periyakaruppan temple in Erode, saying that she was a widow.

He said that no person has the right to prevent a widow from entering a temple.

”It is quite unfortunate that archaic beliefs like a widow entering a temple will cause impurity continue to prevail in this state. Even though the reformers are attempting to break all these senseless beliefs, it continues to be practiced in some villages,” he said.

Justice Venkatesh further said, “These are the dogmas and rules framed by man to suit his convenience. It actually demeans a woman just because she has lost a husband. All these can never be allowed in a civil society governed by the rule of the law.”