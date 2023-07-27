Top archaeologists flay Madras HC order to relocate 300-year-old tomb

The Madras High Court's recent direction to the Union Ministry of Culture to remove an over 300-year-old legally protected tomb from the court complex has invited sharp criticism from a section of top archaeologists of the country.

The ASI is now preparing to file an appeal against the order in the division bench of the HC.

The monument in question is a tomb built by Elihu Yale, the Governor of Madras from 1687 to 1692, in the memory of his son, David Yale and his friend Joseph Hynmer.

After his return to Britain, Elihu Yale contributed a substantial amount of his fortune which he had amassed in India to a "Collegiate School" which was later renamed Yale College and then to Yale University, as it is currently known, and is reckoned among the world's top educational institutions.