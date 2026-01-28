Mark Tully: Lasting relevance of a voice that urged India to guard its democracy

When Sir William Mark Tully passed away on 25 January at the age of 90, India lost more than a distinguished foreign correspondent who made the country his intellectual home. It lost a rare moral witness — one who believed that journalism’s highest duty was not proximity to power, but fidelity to institutions and to ordinary citizens affected by their decay.

That commitment was on full display on the morning of 15 August 2019, when Tully delivered the keynote address at the Malhar Conclave at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. As the nation marked its 73rd year of Independence, he chose not the language of celebration but of scrutiny — asking what sustains a democracy once the ceremonies end.

Speaking on 'India’s Past, Present and Future', Tully addressed a packed hall of students with the urgency of someone who had seen empires dissolve and republics hollowed out — not by coups, but by neglect.

Tully began by recalling what he always regarded as India’s most underappreciated achievement: its decision to adopt universal adult franchise at the moment of independence. Unlike Britain, which extended full democratic rights only after World War I, India’s founding generation embraced democracy immediately, without qualifications.

For Tully, this choice remained a moral landmark in global history. India had demonstrated that democracy was not the preserve of wealthy nations. Yet admiration, he cautioned, should not slide into complacency. Democratic survival, he reminded the audience, was not the same as democratic health.

At the heart of Tully’s address — much like his lifelong journalism — was a firm belief that democracy rests not on personalities, but on institutions. Parliament, the executive, and the judiciary, he argued, exist to restrain one another through a system of checks and balances.