Rest in peace Sir Mark Tully, the calm voice that narrated India’s storms

Sir William Mark Tully, the British journalist and writer who became one of the most authoritative and empathetic chroniclers of modern India, died on Sunday, 25 January at the age of 90 in New Delhi. For more than five decades, Tully’s calm, resonant voice on radio shaped how the world understood India and South Asia, earning him the enduring sobriquet 'the voice of India'.

Best known for his long tenure as the New Delhi bureau chief of the BBC, Tully — who made India his home — reported from the frontlines of the subcontinent’s most defining events with rare depth, restraint and moral clarity. His journalism combined rigorous fact-finding with cultural sensitivity, offering global audiences not just news, but context.

Born on 24 October 1935 in Calcutta (now Kolkata) to British parents, Tully spent much of his childhood in India, an experience that forged a lifelong emotional and intellectual bond with the country. He was educated in England at Twyford School and Marlborough College, before studying at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, where he later became an honorary fellow.