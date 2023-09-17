We must return journalism to its traditional moorings

I had old-fashioned editors who trained me in journalism and their lessons have been deeply enduring. It is a profession of toil, not one of glamour, they told me although, given the preponderance of television journalism today, that has long blown away with the wind.

The second lesson was to always think OSD – officers on special duty was the norm in the bureaucracy when I was a rookie. But to us as trainees, that stood for the Oppressed, the Suppressed and the Depressed. Every time you lift your pen, you must strike in their favour, we were told, for they have no one other than you to take their case forward.

Good journalists are only read and never seen, one of my editors told me – so don’t try to get close to celebrities to get your picture in your own paper – often these celebrities will use you for that very purpose, so that they make the news riding piggyback on you. That is another principle that has become alien to journalists of today.

But the most enduring lesson was – don’t take sides. If you must, always choose the weaker for the stronger would always have more means, including sheer bullying, to get heard.

That last lesson has influenced me the most throughout my career, as a result of which I could never understand why many of my colleagues sided with might over right through the years. But this was particularly agonising over the past nine years when almost every journalist, bar a handful of the exceptional ones, gave in to ‘presstitutism’ imposed upon them by the government.