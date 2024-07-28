Marked shift in the way disability is looked at: D.Y. Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said there was a marked shift in the way disability is looked at.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Accessibility Summit and State Disability Commissioners' Conclave in Bengaluru on Saturday, 27 July, he said training, public meetings and policy-making have brought about the change.

"There is a marked shift in the way we approach disability. Training academies for administrative officers have dedicated modules for disability sensitisation. State commissioners in some states are organising public meetings to improve service delivery and inform policy-making with lived experiences of people," the CJI said.

According to him, dedicated clinics at universities such as the Centre for Disability Studies at NALSAR, Hyderabad, policy think-tanks such as CLPR, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policies, NGOs and many other independent and sponsored institutions have enhanced the understanding of the ground realities about accessibility.