Married women are extremely possessive: Allahabad HC

"They (Indian wives) are literally possessive about their husband. It would be biggest jolt for any married woman that her husband is being shared by some other lady or he is going to marry some other lady. In such awkward situation, it would be impossible to expect any sanity from them. Exactly same thing happened in this case too," the bench said.



The matter pertains to an instant revision plea filed by the husband of the woman who died by suicide.



The deceased woman had lodged an FIR at Manduadih police station in Varanasi against her husband and his six family members under multiple sections of the IPC.



This included the charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and marrying again during the lifetime of the spouse.