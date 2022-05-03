SC notice on plea against no meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep

The PIL filed by Ajmal Ahmed, a Kavaratti native, alleged that Praful Khoda Patel, after taking charge as the UT Administrator, prioritised closing down the farms run by the Animal Husbandry Department. The plea challenged the May last year order of the Director of Animal Husbandry, which directed immediate closure of all the dairy farms. The plea claimed that it was done to implement the proposed Animal Preservation (Regulation), 2021, which bans the slaughter of cows, calves, and bulls.



The petitioner also challenged the decision of the administration to remove chicken and other meat items from the menu of midday meals for school children in Lakshadweep, alleging that it was an attack on the food habits of the islanders.