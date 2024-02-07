Masjid Committee objects to survey of remaining Gyanvapi cellars

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, has objected to a plea seeking ASI survey, arguing that the exercise will damage the cellars.

The objections were made on Tuesday, 6 February during the hearing of a plea seeking an ASI survey of all other closed cellars in the Gyanvapi mosque complex by using ground penetrating radar (GPR) and other modern techniques. The court fixed February 15 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Rakhi Singh is the main plaintiff in the Maa Shringar Gauri case, which led to the survey of the complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) last year. These remaining cellars were not accessed during the survey by ASI.

During the hearing on Tuesday, advocate Akhlaque Ahmad representing the AIMC, argued, “We have objection to the demand of survey because that would cause damage to the cellars.” Ahmad said an objection against the plea will be filed in the court.

Advocate Saurabh Tiwari representing plaintiff Rakhi Singh argued, “The survey of the remaining cellars is required to ascertain the religious character of the Gyanvapi premises. During the recent survey by the ASI, the cellar numbers N1 and S1 could not be surveyed as their entrances are blocked with stones and bricks.”

Tiwari sought removal of the debris blocking the entrances through a safe method.