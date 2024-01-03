'Massive' 19.5 per cent of vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric: Kailash Gahlot
Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were electric says Gahlot
A record 19.5 per cent of the total vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric vehicles, the highest-ever reported in any state in the country till date, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.
Delhi has a policy to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and it lapsed on 31 December after multiple extensions. It will be extended till 31 March, officials had said.
"Delhi records a massive 19.5% EV sales of the overall vehicles sold in Dec 2023. It is the highest ever among any state in India till date. Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric," Gahlot said on X on Tuesday, 2 January.
The minister shared percentages of EV sales in Delhi from January to December. In March, 14.7 per cent of the total vehicles sold were EVs, the second highest in the year while in May, the percentage stood at 14.4 per cent.
"Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed towards providing cleaner and greener Delhi to all our citizens." Gahlot added in the post.
Published: 03 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM