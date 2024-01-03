'Massive' 19.5 per cent of vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric: Kailash Gahlot

A record 19.5 per cent of the total vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric vehicles, the highest-ever reported in any state in the country till date, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.

Delhi has a policy to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and it lapsed on 31 December after multiple extensions. It will be extended till 31 March, officials had said.

"Delhi records a massive 19.5% EV sales of the overall vehicles sold in Dec 2023. It is the highest ever among any state in India till date. Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric," Gahlot said on X on Tuesday, 2 January.