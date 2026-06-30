Massive blaze at Haldia refinery pipeline injures over 10, disrupts rail services

More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline connected to the Haldia refinery in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation and disrupting train services.

The blaze was first reported around 2.45 am and rapidly spread to Chiranjibpur in Ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses and sending residents fleeing as flames lit up the area.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations continued for several hours as emergency teams worked to bring the blaze under control.