Massive blaze at Haldia refinery pipeline injures over 10, disrupts rail services
As many as 12 fire tenders were deployed as firefighters battled the blaze for hours
More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline connected to the Haldia refinery in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation and disrupting train services.
The blaze was first reported around 2.45 am and rapidly spread to Chiranjibpur in Ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses and sending residents fleeing as flames lit up the area.
Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations continued for several hours as emergency teams worked to bring the blaze under control.
The injured were rescued and taken to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Five of the victims were later referred to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, where two remained in critical condition, according to police.
"The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation," a police officer said.
The fire also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train movement through the affected section. Railway authorities were assessing the extent of the damage and working to restore normal services.
Officials said an investigation would be launched once the fire was fully extinguished to determine what triggered the blaze and assess the damage caused to nearby homes and infrastructure.
With PTI inputs