Massive fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida

A massive fire broke out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida on Thursday, an official said.

People were seen jumping from the third and fifth floors of the building. The incident occurred at Galaxy Plaza under Bisrakh Police Station area of Greater Noida.

The cause of the fire is not known but a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, the police said.

Fire tenders and a police team of Bisrakh Kotwali have reached the spot.

The exact number of those injured or casualties is yet to be confirmed.