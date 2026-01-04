Massive fire guts 200 vehicles in TN’s Thrissur railway station parking area

In the early hours of Sunday, a fierce blaze tore through the two-wheeler parking facility at Thrissur railway station, leaving in its wake a scene of charred devastation. Over 200 motorcycles and scooters, parked in the lot adjacent to Platform No. 2, were destroyed, reducing the morning commute for many to ashes.

The fire, first noticed around 6:45 am, spread with alarming speed, fed by the fuel stored in the vehicles, engulfing the bustling parking area in flames within minutes. The roar of the inferno and billowing black smoke sent commuters and nearby residents into a panic, as thick plumes shrouded the station in a haze of fear and chaos.

Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene, deploying multiple fire tenders. Brave firefighters battled the flames for nearly half an hour before finally bringing the conflagration under control. Though the inferno was subdued, the lingering smoke continued to trouble commuters and railway staff alike.