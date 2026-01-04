Massive fire guts 200 vehicles in TN’s Thrissur railway station parking area
Eyewitnesses recount scenes of devastation: vehicles reduced to skeletal remains, while many others bore the scars of partial damage
In the early hours of Sunday, a fierce blaze tore through the two-wheeler parking facility at Thrissur railway station, leaving in its wake a scene of charred devastation. Over 200 motorcycles and scooters, parked in the lot adjacent to Platform No. 2, were destroyed, reducing the morning commute for many to ashes.
The fire, first noticed around 6:45 am, spread with alarming speed, fed by the fuel stored in the vehicles, engulfing the bustling parking area in flames within minutes. The roar of the inferno and billowing black smoke sent commuters and nearby residents into a panic, as thick plumes shrouded the station in a haze of fear and chaos.
Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene, deploying multiple fire tenders. Brave firefighters battled the flames for nearly half an hour before finally bringing the conflagration under control. Though the inferno was subdued, the lingering smoke continued to trouble commuters and railway staff alike.
Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of devastation: vehicles reduced to skeletal remains, while many others bore the scars of partial damage. Owners, many of whom rely on their two-wheelers for daily travel, arrived to find their morning rides transformed into twisted metal and blackened frames. The exact toll is still being tallied by authorities.
The origin of the blaze remains a mystery. Officials have promised a thorough investigation to determine whether an electrical short circuit, a fuel leak, or some other factor ignited the fire. CCTV footage from the station is expected to play a pivotal role in uncovering the cause.
Amid the chaos, a small mercy: train services continued uninterrupted. Trains bound for Guruvayur passed safely, as the flames were contained well before reaching the tracks. Railway authorities and local officials have assured affected vehicle owners that remedial steps will follow once the investigation concludes.
The incident has once again cast a spotlight on fire safety at crowded public spaces, serving as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that lurk in the everyday bustle of stations and transit hubs. For Thrissur railway station, Sunday’s inferno will long remain a smoldering memory, a testament to the fragility of the ordinary amidst unforeseen disaster.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines