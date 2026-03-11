Massive LPG shortage grips India amid Iran war disruptions

An acute nationwide LPG shortage has triggered chaos across India, with nearly 20 per cent of Mumbai's hotels shuttered, Vijayawada's eateries halting operations due to gas scarcity, and packaging units in Greater Noida completely halting production. Street vendors are paying premium prices for diverted Ujjwala cylinders amid the Iran war's supply disruptions.

Commercial 19-kg cylinders, normally sold at Rs 1,900, are fetching Rs 3,000 on the black market in Noida, Lucknow, Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai, where delivery delays are reported to be 20 per cent late on an average. Domestic Ujjwala cylinders are selling for Rs 1,500 against the official Rs 800 rate as panic buying intensifies.

The Centre has rationed households to one cylinder monthly, imposed 25-day booking lock-ins to curb hoarding, and invoked ESMA against profiteers. A three-member committee monitors complaints while refineries boost LPG output by 10 per cent.

The Hormuz blockade has slashed 80 per cent of LPG imports from Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia since late February. Costlier US cargoes under a 2.2 MTPA contract arrive via longer routes. Strategic reserves cover just 10 days as states prioritise LPG/CNG production through domestic gas rejig.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre sharply: "They should have ensured adequate LPG, oil and gas reserves before imposing restrictions. This policy vacuum indirectly helps black marketeers."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of prioritising geopolitics: "Commercial LPG supplies halted except hospitals and schools. India pays the price for Modi bowing before Trump while restaurants and industries suffer."

The crisis has crippled hospitality and manufacturing. Mumbai Hotel and Restaurant Association reports 18-20 per cent establishments closed due to unavailable commercial gas. Vijayawada's 1,500 eateries face indefinite shutdowns. Greater Noida's packaging sector, serving FMCG giants, reports zero production capacity.