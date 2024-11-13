Material on Nehru a click away soon with digital archive dedicated to him being compiled

If one wants to read or research material related to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, it will be available next year at the click of a mouse or on mobile phones with a digital archive dedicated to him being in the works.

'The Nehru Archive' will go online next year on 14 November, the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) on Wednesday announced 'The Nehru Archive', a cutting-edge multimedia digital archive.

It will make easily accessible 100 volumes of 'The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru', his letters to chief ministers from 1947 to 1964 and published books by Jawaharlal Nehru such as 'Letters from a Father to His Daughter', 'Glimpses of World History, An Autobiography', 'The Unity of India', 'The Discovery of India', 'A Bunch of Old Letters' and his lesser-known writings.

The digital archive, that is being created on the lines of the US-based Wilson Center, will also house Nehru's speeches from 1917 to 1964, writings on him by his contemporaries, material on him from global archives and lesser-known published and unpublished writings of the former PM.

On whether this was an attempt to counter some of the false narratives about Nehru and the political attacks aimed at him, senior Congress leader and a trustee of the JNMF Jairam Ramesh asserted that this is not a political exercise but an intellectual and historical one.