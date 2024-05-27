'Communal parties can only harm India, not help it progress': Jawaharlal Nehru

As India enters the final phases of polling to elect a new Lok Sabha, the rhetoric from our current prime minister and his band is getting even more communally charged. Instead of highlighting achievements vis-à-vis employment, poverty alleviation, and so on, all we hear is hate speech against Muslims.

That’s because there has been no real development worth talking about.

During our first general elections in 1951-52, then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had cautioned the people that communal parties cannot put India on the path to progress and prosperity. If anything, they can only harm the country.

Extracts from his speech at Allahabad on 12 December 1951: