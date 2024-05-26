True Hindutva, or, the whole point of the BJP's policies

The Bharatiya Janata Party is India’s largest political force, but its ideology is not properly understood.

Some aspects of it — the opposition to dynasty, the promise of economic development — are clear, even though these may not be adhered to by the party fully.

However, the largest component of the ideology, what is called Hindutva or Hindu nationalism, is more vague. What does it mean and what is it intended to achieve?

Devanura Mahadeva, a famous writer from Karnataka, explores this in his work on the parent body of the BJP. In his book titled RSS: The Long and Short of It, Mahadeva attempts to understand what the RSS is and what it wants through the simple device of reading Hindutva's primary texts. These are V.D. Savarkar’s works and M.S. Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts.

The writer explains his motivation for this project through a parable: A sorcerer who spread turmoil was invincible because his life was stored in a parrot in a distant cave. He thus remained untouched by actions against his own person. The only way to get at him was to go after this life-soul, in that hidden parrot. Mahadeva, accordingly, is on a quest to find the life source of Hindutva.

In his encounter with Golwalkar, he finds that the RSS head worshipped caste and asked that the rest of us worship it. In Bunch of Thoughts, Golwalkar says that the Hindu people are his God and this God manifests itself through caste. Meaning, the organisation of Hindu society in the way Manu described it (Brahmin head, Kshatriya arms, Vaishya thighs and Shudra feet) is the entity that is worthy of worship.