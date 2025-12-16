Mathura: 4 killed, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up; buses catch fire
At least seven buses and three smaller vehicles collide on the expressway, with several catching fire
In the early hours of Tuesday, a dense blanket of fog shrouding Uttar Pradesh’s Yamuna Expressway turned deadly, as a massive pre-dawn pile-up in Mathura district claimed at least four lives and left more than two dozen injured, police reported.
The accident occurred around 4.30 am on the Agra-to-Noida carriageway under the jurisdiction of Baldev police station. Officials said at least seven buses and three smaller vehicles were involved in the chain collision, with several vehicles catching fire in the aftermath.
“Four people have died and 25 others were injured. The collision happened due to low visibility caused by heavy fog. Some vehicles also caught fire,” Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, adding that all the injured had been rushed to hospital and none were in critical condition.
Visuals from the scene showed charred bus remains strewn across the expressway as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage. Cranes were deployed to remove the burnt vehicles and reopen the blocked stretch of road, while traffic was diverted to alternate routes.
Authorities said passengers stranded by the crash were transported to their destinations in government vehicles.
Confirming the details in a post on X, Mathura Police said the pile-up occurred near Milestone 127 and involved seven buses and three smaller vehicles.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims. In a post in Hindi on X, he described the accident as “extremely tragic and heartbreaking” and said he had directed district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.
“I pray to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to those injured,” the chief minister said.
Rescue and clearance operations continued as authorities assessed the damage and investigated the sequence of events leading to the crash.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines