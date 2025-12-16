Mathura: 4 killed, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up; buses catch fire

In the early hours of Tuesday, a dense blanket of fog shrouding Uttar Pradesh’s Yamuna Expressway turned deadly, as a massive pre-dawn pile-up in Mathura district claimed at least four lives and left more than two dozen injured, police reported.

The accident occurred around 4.30 am on the Agra-to-Noida carriageway under the jurisdiction of Baldev police station. Officials said at least seven buses and three smaller vehicles were involved in the chain collision, with several vehicles catching fire in the aftermath.

“Four people have died and 25 others were injured. The collision happened due to low visibility caused by heavy fog. Some vehicles also caught fire,” Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, adding that all the injured had been rushed to hospital and none were in critical condition.