Yamuna Expressway crashes unabated by cameras & speed limits

Despite installation of CCTV cameras and signboards displaying the speed limits along the Yamuna Expressway, there has been no reduction in the number of road accidents taking place on this highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida district.

Yet another head-on collision of multiple vehicles took place around 2 am on Saturday, 27 January, in which one person died and nine were injured, the police said.

Police said that about 30 km on the road from Noida to Agra, in the Jewar police station's jurisdiction, a bus hit a canter truck from behind, due to dense fog. Two other cars then collided with the bus.

The one person who was killed has been identified as Satya Prakash, a native of Koyla village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The police took the other nine injured victims to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The damaged vehicles have been removed for the safety of other vehicles that continue to ply this route.

This latest incident is reminiscent of another accident that occurred on 27 December 2023, where 12 vehicles collided in dense fog.