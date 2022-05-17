Mathura court agrees to hear plea for videography of Shahi Idgah

After the Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has agreed to hear a similar plea, seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah mosque that lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi.



The petitioners, who included Manish Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Singh and Dinesh Sharma, have sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting the video survey in the Shahi Idgah mosque premises in Mathura.



According to the petition, the petitioners have claimed that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which was spread on 13.37 acre land.



They have been demanding the removal of the mosque and return of the land for the temple.