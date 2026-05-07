Mathura: Over dozen residents fall ill after consuming contaminated water

More than a dozen residents of a housing society in Mathura fell ill with diarrhoea after allegedly consuming contaminated water supplied from an overhead tank, officials said on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Krishna Lok Housing Society, located along the Delhi-Agra highway opposite the Jait Police Station.

Residents, including children and elderly people, complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea on Wednesday, prompting authorities to rush medical teams to the area.

Chief medical officer Dr Radha Vallabh said doctors from a nearby community health centre were immediately deployed after complaints began pouring in from the housing complex.