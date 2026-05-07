Mathura: Over dozen residents fall ill after consuming contaminated water
Residents, including children and elderly, reported stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, prompting deployment of medical teams
More than a dozen residents of a housing society in Mathura fell ill with diarrhoea after allegedly consuming contaminated water supplied from an overhead tank, officials said on Thursday.
The incident was reported from Krishna Lok Housing Society, located along the Delhi-Agra highway opposite the Jait Police Station.
Residents, including children and elderly people, complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea on Wednesday, prompting authorities to rush medical teams to the area.
Chief medical officer Dr Radha Vallabh said doctors from a nearby community health centre were immediately deployed after complaints began pouring in from the housing complex.
A specialised epidemiology team from the district headquarters later visited the society, examined the affected residents and distributed medicines.
Officials said the condition of all patients has since improved and the situation is now under control.
A preliminary investigation pointed to poor maintenance and irregular cleaning of the overhead water tank by the housing society management as the likely cause of contamination.
During the inspection, health officials reportedly found bird droppings, monkey waste and insects inside the tank, raising concerns over serious hygiene lapses that triggered the spread of infection among residents.
With PTI inputs
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