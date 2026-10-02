Mathura temple trust to use computerised machine to test metal donation purity

Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple to introduce a computerised machine to test the purity of 20 metals from 11 October

Donors will receive and sign purity reports, with copies carrying their mobile numbers and preserved in temple archives

Metal donations will be tested during counting under CCTV surveillance, with recordings kept for six months

The Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan in Mathura is set to introduce an advanced computerised testing machine to determine the purity of metal donations received at the temple, as part of measures aimed at bringing greater transparency to the donation process.

Sewa Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma told PTI on Friday that the machine can test the presence and purity of 20 different metals. It is expected to become operational from Navratri, which begins on 11 October.

Sharma said the purity of a metal donation will be tested in the presence of the devotee. The donor will receive a copy of the test report along with the donation receipt and will be required to sign the report.

The report will also carry the donor’s mobile phone number, while a copy will be preserved in the Sewa Sansthan’s archives, Sharma said.