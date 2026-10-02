Mathura temple trust to use computerised machine to test metal donation purity
Sewa Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma says the machine can test the presence and purity of 20 different metals
Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple to introduce a computerised machine to test the purity of 20 metals from 11 October
Donors will receive and sign purity reports, with copies carrying their mobile numbers and preserved in temple archives
Metal donations will be tested during counting under CCTV surveillance, with recordings kept for six months
The Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan in Mathura is set to introduce an advanced computerised testing machine to determine the purity of metal donations received at the temple, as part of measures aimed at bringing greater transparency to the donation process.
Sewa Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma told PTI on Friday that the machine can test the presence and purity of 20 different metals. It is expected to become operational from Navratri, which begins on 11 October.
Sharma said the purity of a metal donation will be tested in the presence of the devotee. The donor will receive a copy of the test report along with the donation receipt and will be required to sign the report.
The report will also carry the donor’s mobile phone number, while a copy will be preserved in the Sewa Sansthan’s archives, Sharma said.
According to him, the machine can determine the purity of metal without requiring the item to be broken or damaged, allowing the donation to be tested in its original form.
All metal donations received through hundis or donation boxes will also be tested during the counting process. Sharma said the testing and counting will be conducted under CCTV surveillance and in accordance with the prescribed procedures for handling temple donations.
The temple trust has already introduced several measures to strengthen transparency in the donation-counting process.
Sharma said the counting room is monitored by advanced CCTV cameras capable of recording activities inside the facility. The counting takes place in the presence of workers, security guards and independent observers.
The CCTV recordings of the counting process are preserved for six months, he added.
The introduction of the computerised testing machine is expected to provide donors with an immediate record of the purity of metal items they contribute while creating an additional documented layer of oversight in the temple’s donation-management process.
With PTI inputs