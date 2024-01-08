Mayawati wants an alternative office for BSP in Lucknow, claims 'threat' to safety
Mayawati expressed apprehension about potential untoward incidents, leading her to feel "unsafe" in the present office, which is situated near a flyover
Amid talks of joining INDIA block, in a surprising turn of events, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has requested the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to provide an alternative office for the BSP, citing concerns about the safety of their current Mall Avenue office in Lucknow.
Mayawati expressed apprehension about potential untoward incidents, leading her to feel "unsafe" in the present office, which is situated near a flyover.
Mayawati took to X to highlight the security issues, stating that police presence is required whenever there is an event at the party office.
She mentioned conducting a majority of meetings at her residence due to security concerns. Without explicitly naming the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati accused unidentified "conspirators" of intentionally constructing the flyover higher than the BSP office, labeling such actions as "anti-Dalit."
Furthermore, Mayawati revealed that she had relocated statues of Dalit icons to her residence to safeguard them from potential vandalism by these alleged forces.
She recalled historical events, linking the current situation to the infamous 2 June, 1995, State Guest House incident where she and her supporters were attacked by individuals affiliated with the Samajwadi Party.
Responding to Mayawati's claims, BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi asserted that there was no credible threat to Mayawati's security, emphasizing that the Yogi Adityanath government had ensured the safety of all citizens. Tripathi also suggested that Mayawati could formally apply to the government for office relocation, and appropriate action would be taken in accordance with established rules.
"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is resolved to protect everyone, including former CM Mayawati" said UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on BSP chief Mayawati's request for new office in Lucknow.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines