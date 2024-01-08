Mayawati wants an alternative office for BSP in Lucknow, claims 'threat' to safety

Amid talks of joining INDIA block, in a surprising turn of events, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has requested the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to provide an alternative office for the BSP, citing concerns about the safety of their current Mall Avenue office in Lucknow.

Mayawati expressed apprehension about potential untoward incidents, leading her to feel "unsafe" in the present office, which is situated near a flyover.

Mayawati took to X to highlight the security issues, stating that police presence is required whenever there is an event at the party office.