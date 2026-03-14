Mayawati questions Congress proposal to confer Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday questioned the Congress over its proposal to confer the Bharat Ratna on BSP founder Kanshi Ram if the party comes to power at the Centre.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati urged party workers across the country to remain vigilant against what she described as attempts by other political parties, particularly the Congress, to weaken the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party).

Her remarks came a day after a proposal was passed at a Samvidhan Sammelan organised by the Congress in Lucknow stating that the party would confer the Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram if voted to power.

Mayawati questions Congress intent

Referring to B.R. Ambedkar, Mayawati said the Congress had failed to accord due respect to the architect of the Indian Constitution when it was in power.

“The Congress never gave due honour to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar — the messiah of Dalits and the principal architect of the Constitution — nor did they confer upon him the Bharat Ratna. How can the same party now honour Kanshi Ram?” she said.

Mayawati also said that when Kanshi Ram died in 2006, the Congress-led government at the Centre did not declare a national day of mourning.

She further alleged that the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh at that time also did not announce state mourning.

“This Congress party, while in power at the Centre, failed to declare even a single day of national mourning upon the passing of Kanshi Ram,” she said.