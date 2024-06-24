Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as BSP’s national coordinator, political heir

After removing him from the key post over a month ago, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday, 23 June reinstated her nephew Akash Anand to the post of the party's national coordinator and named him her political successor once again.

Mayawati had axed Akash Anand in the midst of the Lok Sabha election campaign and stated that her decision would stand "till he becomes mature."

However, in a U-turn on Saturday, Mayawati named him as one of the star campaigners for the forthcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-elections.

The decision by Mayawati to remove Akash Anand was taken after he drew flak over his aggressive language while campaigning.

An FIR was lodged against him in Sitapur when he called the Union government a government of terrorists.

"This government is a bulldozer government and a government of traitors. The party that leaves its youth hungry and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government. Taliban runs such a government in Afghanistan," he had said during an election rally in Sitapur.