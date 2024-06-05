Mayawati blames 'Muslim samaj' for BSP flop show, reactions mixed

In a startling and somewhat indiscreet statement issued on Wednesday, 5 June, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has accused 'Muslim samaj (community)' of not voting for the party.

In this election as well as in the past, adequate representation was given to Muslims by the party, the statement says, and yet the community appears to have failed to appreciate the party’s goals and programmes. “The Muslim community is not able to understand the party,” the statement reads, and goes on to declare that in future, the BSP will think good and hard before giving Muslims an opportunity to contest elections or hold party offices.

The BSP supremo thanked ‘my own jaati’ (the Jatav community) for supporting the party candidates. Though the BSP has drawn a blank and failed to win a single seat in Uttar Pradesh, it has polled around nine per cent of the votes. Incidentally, the BSP had failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

Mayawati's displeasure, voiced openly in the statement, was unambiguous. "The Muslim community, which is an important part of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is not able to understand the BSP properly despite being given proper representation in past elections and this time too in the Lok Sabha elections. So, in such a situation, the party will give them a chance in the elections after a lot of thought so that the party does not suffer such electoral reverses in future,” the statement said.

Reactions to her statement were mixed, with several Muslims questioning her motive in contesting elections and fielding Muslim candidates. Some openly accused her of fielding Muslim candidates to help the BJP and divide Opposition votes. “Isn’t it true that you have been selecting Muslim candidates at the behest of Amit Shah?” asked an indignant member of the community.