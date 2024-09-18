Mayawati calls for adherence to Constitution over ‘bulldozer politics’
In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozer action has become common under the Yogi Adityanath government
In a sharp critique of the state's ‘bulldozer politics’ under the aegis of the BJP and Yogi Adityananth, BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati spoke up to condemn the trend on Wednesday, 18 September, highlighting that it undermines the rule of law rather than serving any sense of justice.
Her comments come in response to the Supreme Court's recent directive halting demolitions without prior judicial approval until 1 October. There has long been both a political and a legal tug-of-war over the controversial practice.
In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati expressed her concern over what she termed the erosion of constitutional principles. 'The bulldozer is not a symbol of the rule of law,' she says, stressing that its growing use for demolishing properties of those accused of crimes reflects a worrying departure from norms.
Her statement also urges both the Centre and the state government to uphold the Constitution rather than resorting to arbitrary actions that threaten the rights of citizens.
On Tuesday, 17 September, the Supreme Court had ruled that no properties, including those of individuals accused of crimes, could be demolished without its express permission at least until 1 October, adding that even a single instance of unlawful demolition violates the "ethos" of the Constitution.
Mayawati agreed that this intervention by the judiciary was a necessary response to the Centre’s failure to regulate the practice and create uniform guidelines.
"Had the Centre acted earlier, the Supreme Court would not have been forced to intervene and shoulder what should have been the government's responsibility," she stated, suggesting that the government’s inaction had led to judicial overreach.
In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers have become almost symbolic of Yogi Adityanath government, and have been invoked in other states by BJP leaders desirous of 'setting an example' of stringent law enforcement—and also often invoked in hate speech directed at the Muslim community.
Mayawati’s critique not only targets the BJP-led Centre but also reflects broader concerns over the weaponisation of administrative procedures for political ends, often to target marginalised communities.
The use of bulldozers by the Yogi government and its heavy-handed approach to communal conflict and petty crimes alike has drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties, civil rights groups and legal experts, who see it as a violation of due process and human rights.
