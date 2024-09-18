Mayawati calls for adherence to Constitution over ‘bulldozer politics’

In a sharp critique of the state's ‘bulldozer politics’ under the aegis of the BJP and Yogi Adityananth, BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati spoke up to condemn the trend on Wednesday, 18 September, highlighting that it undermines the rule of law rather than serving any sense of justice.

Her comments come in response to the Supreme Court's recent directive halting demolitions without prior judicial approval until 1 October. There has long been both a political and a legal tug-of-war over the controversial practice.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati expressed her concern over what she termed the erosion of constitutional principles. 'The bulldozer is not a symbol of the rule of law,' she says, stressing that its growing use for demolishing properties of those accused of crimes reflects a worrying departure from norms.

Her statement also urges both the Centre and the state government to uphold the Constitution rather than resorting to arbitrary actions that threaten the rights of citizens.