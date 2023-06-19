Mayawati snubs Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA formula for victory
BSP chief, Mayawati, said that it was mere “tukbandi” (rhyme)
Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party chief, dismissed Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav’s, ‘PDA’ formula for winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mayawati said that SP’s ‘PDA’ stood for “Parivar (family), Dal (party) and Alliance.”
Earlier on June 17, Yadav had said that the BJP-led NDA will be defeated in 2024 by PDA, defining it as a combination of “Picchade (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities).”
Mayawati said this was mere "tukbandi" (rhyme).
The raga of PDA by the SP in response to the NDA is nothing but "tukbandi". The actual meaning of its PDA is 'Parivar', 'Dal', and Alliance, to which this party is limited. Hence, people of the sections mentioned by Yadav must remain careful, she said in a tweet in Hindi.
On June 18, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took on Yadav and said his PDA stood for "parivarvad (dynasty), dangaaion ka sang (company of rioters) and 'apraadh karne wale ko sanrakshan (patronage to criminals)".
This is the SP's past, present and future, he had said.
