Mayawati snubs Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA formula for victory

Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party chief, dismissed Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav’s, ‘PDA’ formula for winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mayawati said that SP’s ‘PDA’ stood for “Parivar (family), Dal (party) and Alliance.”

Earlier on June 17, Yadav had said that the BJP-led NDA will be defeated in 2024 by PDA, defining it as a combination of “Picchade (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities).”