Mayawati's brother, his wife got 70 flats below 6th floor against agreement: Audit report

"As per the agreement dated July 8, 2010, the Units to Anand Kumar need to be allotted in 'Non-PLC' floors, which means all floors shall be above the sixth floor in different towers of the project and the Penthouse. However, as per letter dated April 4, 2016, it is inferred that 48 units which have been allotted are below the sixth floor," the report said.



Similarly, the report also highlighted that as per the agreement dated July 19, 2010, the units to Lata need to be allotted in 'Non-PLC' floors, which means all floors shall be above sixth floor in different towers of the project and includes the penthouse. However, as per the letter dated April 4, 2016 it is inferred that 22 units which have been allotted are below the sixth floor.



The report also highlighted that some of the units allotted to Anand Kumar and his wife were already in possession of other parties suggest that there have been some misrepresentation or deception involved in the allotment process.